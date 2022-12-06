Refusing To Break: The Vikings Way in 2022

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings not only continue to find new ways to win, but also new ways to give the fanbase heart attacks. They gave the New York Jets every opportunity to win the game, but Camryn Bynum came up clutch with an interception to seal the game with 10 seconds left in a 27-22 victory.

The Vikings have been inconsistent on defense in some areas, but one where they have been consistent in refusing to break. They only allowed one touchdown on six red zone possessions and won their fourth game with a forced turnover to end it.

Next up for the Vikings is their division rival the Detroit Lions who just walloped the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday. We will review the Jets game, preview the Lions game, and more on Monday’s The Real Forno Show.

- Vikings vs Jets, the win

- The new Cardiac Kids?

- Vikings at Lions

- A viewer-driven look forward, and early contract talk. We know they are coming.

