Sportsbooks Pricing in a Vikings Letdown in Detroit

A week or so ago, the Vikings were a three-point road favorite in Detroit according to many sportsbook sites. But following last week’s action, the Lions emerged as a 1-point favorite, and now that has extended to a 2.5-point favorite.

Normally such dramatic moves result from some injury news, and perhaps that may be the case this time as well. One possibility is the prospect of Lions’ defensive end Romeo Okwara returning to the Lions’ lineup, but that was somewhat expected after being activated last week.

Lions first round draft pick Jameson Williams, who had been out while recovering from an ACL injury, played last weekend on a limited basis and didn’t have a catch.

On the Vikings’ side, the injury news has generally been positive so far this week. CB Cam Dantzler is expected to return and play against the Lions, and things are looking good for LT Christian Darrisaw to return as well, given he started practicing on a limited basis last Friday and cautiously optimistic comments from Kevin O’Connell on Monday. CB Akayleb Evans was ruled out, but this isn’t as much of an issue with Cam Dantzler returning.

The Lions have been on a bit of a run of late, winning four of their last five and playing the Bills close at home on Thanksgiving. Dan Campbell has played this game up a bit on Monday as well, saying this was the type of game for which he got into coaching.

Of course the Vikings have been on a bit of a run too, winning 9 of their last 10 games going back to the win over the Lions week 3 at home.

This game is basically do or die for the Lions’ meager playoff hopes, and for the Vikings a win will clinch their first division crown since 2017, so both teams have something to play for.

In terms of matchups, the Vikings have been playing top ten defenses for the last month but now get an opportunity against the Lions’ last ranked defense.

The Lions do have a top ten offense- currently ranked 6th- that could give the Vikings 21st ranked defense some trouble.

On 538, the Vikings remain 3 point favorites.

Stay tuned for any developments.