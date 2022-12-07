Vikings are abysmal in alternate reality

We all know that as the season has progressed, the Vikings have been in their fair share of close games. They’ve been fortunate to come out of those close games with wins, which as Minnesota Vikings fans, we know we should not take for granted. We only have to look back to last season, when the Vikings went 4-6 in one-score games, to know that things don’t always go our way.

This season has been quite the opposite; the Vikings are an astounding 9-0 in one-score games this season, so as we head into week 14, someone went ahead to look at what the standings in the NFL would look like if every one-possession game had gone the opposite way.

What if every one-possession NFL game had the opposite result?



The top SIX seeds in the AFC would all be 8-4 and the Vikings would be 1-11 and eliminated from Playoff contention



It may seem crazy, but we might be just a few bounces of the ball away from this reality



What if… pic.twitter.com/CNzxxQCCtp — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) December 7, 2022

In this alternate reality, the Vikings would be 1-11 this season, with the 1st overall draft pick in sight. There is no doubt that a season like this would change the trajectory of this Vikings franchise and would have fans doubting the new hires of Kwesi and O’Connell. Thankfully, though, we’ve won all those games, and we’re 10-2 with a chance to clinch the NFC North and a playoff birth on Sunday.