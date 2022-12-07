Vikings planning “Winter Whiteout” vs Giants on Christmas Eve

The Vikings are planning something fun for the Christmas Eve game vs. the New York Giants, and they need your help!

The Vikings announced today that they want their fans to wear white to US Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve. We’ve seen many teams throughout many different sports attempt this type of event in various colors.

In 2019, the Minnesota Golden Gophers college football team asked their fans to show up in maroon when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions, who have a white-out tradition of their own.

A Winter Whiteout is coming...



Wear white to @usbankstadium on 12.24 pic.twitter.com/qv4dGNMMpO — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 7, 2022

So, if you’re planning on going to the game on Christmas Eve, head to the store now and get prepared! Whether it’s a Hanes white t-shirt or your white Minnesota Vikings jersey, the ball is in the fans’ court to make Christmas Eve a “Winter Whiteout”. SKOL!