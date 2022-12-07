Vikings designate Cameron Dantzler, Ty Chandler to return from injured reserve

As they begin preparations for their game this Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings have given a couple of their players an opportunity to return from injured reserve, including a key piece of their defensive backfield.

The team has designated cornerback Cameron Dantzler to return from IR and begin practicing today. They have also designated running back Ty Chandler to return from IR and he should start practicing today as well.

Now that both of these players have been designated to return from IR, the team has a 21-day window with which to decide whether to put them on the 53-man roster or to leave them on injured reserve, which would end their season.

Dantzler has missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain he suffered in the Vikings’ win over the Washington Commanders. The hope is that he will be ready to go this week, and he’ll be needed with Andrew Booth Jr. out for the season and Akayleb Evans already having been ruled out of Sunday’s game because of concussion issues.

Chandler broke his thumb in the team’s Week 5 victory over the Chicago Bears. He has not seen any snaps yet on offense this season, to my knowledge, but had been playing some on special teams when he got injured.

Hopefully these two players will be back and ready to go for the Vikings sooner rather than later. Thankfully, they’ve taken the first steps towards contributing to the team again today.