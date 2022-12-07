Vikings place Akayleb Evans, Ben Ellefson on injured reserve

The roster movement continues for the Minnesota Vikings, as they’ve placed two players on injured reserve this Wednesday, with one of them going on the list for a second time this year.

The team has announced that cornerback Akayleb Evans and tight end Ben Ellefson are being placed on injured reserve. If they are designated to return, the earliest that we will see either of them will be the regular season finale in Chicago as they are each mandated to miss the next four games.

This is Ellefson’s second trip to IR this year, as he was designated for return not long ago and was still reportedly working himself into game shape. He was inactive for Sunday’s win over New York. Because the new rules allow a player to return from IR twice over the course of a season, Ellefson can again be designated to return at some point. A team can have a total of eight players return from IR over the course of a season, but two is the maximum for one individual player.

Evans had already been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against Detroit after suffering his third concussion of the season this past week. He has made some contributions this season but the team is, quite rightly, being careful with him given the nature of his injury.

One of these spots will, presumably, be filled by the returning Cameron Dantzler, who appears to be on track to return for Sunday’s game at Detroit. We’ll see how the Vikings handle the other opening they now have on the active roster, as well as keep an eye out for the first injury reports of the week. Those will be coming out sometime this afternoon.