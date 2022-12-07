Vikings at Lions: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s Wednesday, and that means today’s the day we get the first injury reports of the week from most of the teams around the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions have both made their initial lists available ahead of Sunday’s game at Ford Field, and they’re both pretty extensive lists this early in the week. Let’s take a look at what we’ve got on both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

DL Jonathan Bullard (bicep)

FB C.J. Ham (illness)

OLB Danielle Hunter (illness)

S Theo Jackson (illness)

CB Patrick Peterson (illness)

S Harrison Smith (illness)

Limited Participation

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

Full Participation

LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder)

Just call the Vikings’ locker room disturbed, because everybody’s down with the sickness. Five players, four of them starters (if we still count Ham as a starter), are listed as having an illness on the week’s first injury report, so there must be something going around the locker room this week. Hopefully they’ll keep it contained and not let it get to too many other folks.

In non-illness-related news for the Vikings, Christian Darrisaw is back at practice in a limited capacity, though I imagine the team will continue to play it as safe as possible with him. Akayleb Evans and Ben Ellefson are not on the injury report because they were placed on injured reserve earlier today.

Detroit Lions

Did Not Participate

OT Kayode Awosika (ankle)

OLB Derrick Barnes (knee)

OT Taylor Decker (elbow)

S DeShon Elliott (ankle)

CB Jeff Okudah (illness)

C Frank Ragnow (foot)

WR Kalif Raymond (illness)

QB Nate Sudfeld (illness)

Limited Participation

G Evan Brown (ankle)

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle)

Full Participation

No players listed

The Lions have a pretty lengthy injury report to start things off, too, but most of their players have actual injuries as opposed to dealing with illness. Decker and Ragnow are obviously a couple of the bigger names to watch here, as they’re both starters on the Detroit offensive line. Brown is a starter, too, but he’s limited to start the week.

Those are your initial injury reports for the Vikings and Lions for this week, folks. We’ll continue to track all of these things as the week continues.