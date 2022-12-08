Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 8 December 2022

We’re almost through the week, folks! Week 14 in the National Football League kicks off tonight with what, not that long ago, would have been the Battle of Los Angeles, and we’re another day closer to the Minnesota Vikings having an opportunity to lock up the NFC North. But, we still have a few days to go before we get there.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Shawn shows some love for Harrison Smith and his performance against the Jets.

Matt takes us to a scary alternate reality where the Vikings are actually bad.

Matt also lets us know that if you’re going to the game against the Giants on Christmas Eve that you should be wearing white. Yes, even after Labor Day.

Some reinforcements are coming for the Vikings, as Cam Dantzler and Ty Chandler have been designated to return from IR.

Unfortunately, a couple of players are going onto IR, namely Akayleb Evans and Ben Ellefson.

Our SB Nation Reacts survey for the Vikings is here. Just one question this week.

The first injury reports of the week are out for both teams, and there appears to be something going around the Minnesota locker room.

Is it too early for a mock draft? Not if you’re Mark, it isn’t!

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: