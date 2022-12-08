Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time for Thursday Night Football and the official start of Week 14 in the National Football League, folks! Tonight, we’ll get what would have been. . .in a much earlier time. . .the Battle of Los Angeles, as the Las Vegas Raiders travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders have won three straight games to claw their way back to the periphery of the AFC playoff race, while the Rams are just playing out the string at this point while experiencing one of the worst Super Bowl hangovers ever. The Rams are without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and a host of others, which definitely hurts their chances.

The last time these two teams met in the regular season, the Raiders were still in Oakland, and the Rams put a trouncing on them by a score of 33-13 back in 2018.

Here are our picks for tonight’s game, powered by our friends at Tallysight. The lines may have changed slightly, so if you want to see the latest lines and numbers, you can check out the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, we’re picking the Raiders to extend the Rams' misery and officially eliminate them from postseason contention this evening. We’re a bit split on the over/under, but I think we’re going to see some points put up in this one.

If you’re going to be watching tonight’s game, come on in and hang out with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans while you do so. Enjoy tonight’s action, everyone!