Vikings at Lions: Interim injury reports

Thursday’s here, and with it comes the second injury reports of the week for both the Detroit Lions and your Minnesota Vikings. Has the illness that’s been going around the Minnesota locker room subsided a bit? Let’s take a look at the new reports and see, shall we?

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

DL Jonathan Bullard (bicep)

FB C.J. Ham (illness)

OLB Danielle Hunter (illness)

Limited Participation

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

S Harrison Smith (illness, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

S Theo Jackson (illness, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder)

CB Patrick Peterson (illness, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

At least a couple of the Vikings that are dealing with this illness got some work in today. Harrison Smith is now a limited participant while Theo Jackson and Patrick Peterson are back to full-go. C.J. Ham and Danielle Hunter are still fighting it off and sat out of practice again on Thursday. Hopefully they’ll be able to kick this thing before too much longer.

The team is still playing it safe with Christian Darrisaw. I’d be shocked if he was active on Sunday but I’ve been wrong about these sorts of things before.

Detroit Lions

Did Not Participate

OT Kayode Awosika (ankle)

OLB Derrick Barnes (knee)

CB Chase Lucas (hamstring, new addition to injury report)

CB Jeff Okudah (illness)

WR Kalif Raymond (illness)

QB Nate Sudfeld (illness)

Limited Participation

G Evan Brown (ankle)

OT Taylor Decker (elbow, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

C Frank Ragnow (foot, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

S DeShon Elliott (ankle, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

RB Jamaal Williams (hand, new addition to injury report)

There are a few Lions players dealing with illness as well, and all three of them remained sidelined for Thursday’s practice session in Detroit. Good news for the Lions on the offensive line front as well with Decker and Ragnow both returning to practice, albeit in a limited capacity.

Those are your second injury reports of the week, folks. Final reports come out tomorrow afternoon and we’ll see if the remaining sick Vikings have finally kicked whatever it is that’s ailing them.