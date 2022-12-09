Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 December 2022

Yes, folks, we made it to Friday. Isn’t that awesome? We’re just a couple more days away from Minnesota Vikings football, but we’ve got to get to, and through, the weekend first. Let’s get started, shall we?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Happy Hour takes a look at the Vikings’ defense and asks if it’s a liability.

Shawn takes a look at some of the blocking schemes that led to success for the Vikings against the Jets.

I answered some questions for our friends from over at Pride of Detroit. (This thing has 200+ comments on it. . .did you guys do something or did I?)

Here are the questions that Mike Payton from Pride of Detroit answered for us.

The second injury reports of the week are out, and it looks like whatever illness is going around the Vikings’ locker room is subsiding a bit.

