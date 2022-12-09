Is it Time? | Viking Hot Takes

Viking Hot Takes is back with Flip and Eric previewing whether the Vikings can improve to 11-2 and clinch the NFC North for the first time in five seasons when they visit the suddenly red-hot Lions on Sunday. Vegas has the 5-7 Lions actually favored by 2.5 points with an over/under of 53; where do the guys land on each side of those lines? Do this year’s Vikings feel a whole lot like another iteration of the team that started 10-2? Should Jalen Reagor get a workload more befitting of a former first round pick due to his incredible efficiency in a very small sample size? And while there is still a ton to play for in 2022, where should the Vikings be looking to draft in 2023 with an uncharacteristically low amount of draft picks?

Watch and listen as Flip from Climbing The Pocket banters with Eric Thompson from Daily Norseman for the latest episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel from Thursday night. Flip and Eric follow the usual fast-moving format of the show, with 3 questions each on the 20-minute timer. Look for us again next Thursday night as we discuss Sunday’s result along with looking forward to the upcoming Saturday afternoon bout with the Colts in Week 15.

Flip asks:

What position should the Vikings draft in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft? Are the 2022 Vikings the 2000 Vikings? Over/under 53 total points on Sunday?

Eric asks:

Should the Lions be favored on Sunday? Should the Vikings be using Jalen Reagor more on offense? When will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Fan with us!!! Flip Mazzi (the artist now formerly known as @Flipmazzi on Twitter) and Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) go back and forth, a spot by producer Dave (@Luft_Krigare) as part of a @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production. Provided by our newest partner at CTP, Lake Monster Brewing (@LakeMonsterBrew), as we venture beneath the surface in search of something unknown and extraordinary. This is in their wonderful beverage selections and our coverage of your favorite team.