SB Nation Reacts Results: Fan confidence in Vikings remains high

It’s time to check out the results of our SB Nation Reacts poll for this week for the Minnesota Vikings! We had just the one question this week, and the results are fairly encouraging. Well, I think they are, anyway.

Our only question this week was our standard Reacts question, that being whether or not fans are confident in the direction of the team. After another game that came down to the wire, our fans are still pretty happy with where the Vikings are at right now.

Of our respondents, 87% of them believe that the Vikings are heading in the right direction. That is slightly down from last week when that number was at 89%, but it’s still pretty solid given where this team is right now.

Just so we can have a gauge of where this rating has fluctuated throughout the season, here’s the full collection of numbers. Remember, these reflect (largely) on the results of the game the week before (The Week 2 rankings come after Week 1’s game, etc.), so there’s a bit of a lag.

Preseason: 88%

Week 1: 88%

Week 2: 96%

Week 3: 51%

Week 4: 73%

Week 5: 83%

Week 6: 88%

Week 7: 92%

Week 8: 89%

Week 9: 85%

Week 10: 84%

Week 11: 96%

Week 12: 58%

Week 13: 89%

Week 14: 87%

That’s your SB Nation Reacts results for the Vikings for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Hopefully we’ll be able to get at least one more question into the poll for next week in addition to the confidence question. Thanks to everyone that took the time to respond to this week’s poll!

