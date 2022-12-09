Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve got the final injury reports for the Detroit Lions and your Minnesota Vikings ahead of Sunday’s game at Ford Field. Let’s take a look at what’s going on with both sides as far as the bumps and bruises are concerned, starting with the visiting team.

Minnesota Vikings Week 14 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Jonathan Bullard DL Bicep DNP DNP DNP Out Garrett Bradbury C Back LP LP LP Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Concussion LP LP FP Questionable Harrison Smith S Illness DNP LP LP Questionable C.J. Ham FB Illness DNP DNP FP --- Danielle Hunter OLB Illness DNP DNP FP --- Theo Jackson S Illness DNP FP FP --- Eric Kendricks LB Shoulder FP FP FP --- Patrick Peterson CB Illness DNP FP FP ---

Bullard is the only player declared out by the Vikings at this point, but they do have three players listed as questionable. Darrisaw is officially out of the concussion protocol but a decision hasn’t been made as to whether or not he’ll play on Sunday. Personally, I’d be surprised if he was out there.

Smith apparently has a neck issue along with the illness he’s been dealing with this week, which is why he’s listed as questionable. That’s what Kevin O’Connell said in his press conference away. . .the Vikings’ official injury report still just says “illness.” Bradbury is questionable, too. I believe the backup plan at center if he can’t go for whatever reason is Austin Schlottman, but hopefully that won’t be a bridge we’ll have to cross.

O’Connell said that Cameron Dantzler will likely be activated from IR before Sunday’s game, as anticipated. Dantzler has had a full week of practice and is eligible to come off the list at any time.

Detroit Lions Week 14 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Kayode Awosika OT Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Derrick Barnes OLB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Chase Lucas CB Hamstring --- DNP DNP Out Evan Brown G Ankle LP LP LP Doubtful Will Harris DB Hip --- LP DNP Questionable Jeff Okudah CB Illness DNP DNP LP Questionable Kalif Raymond WR Illness DNP DNP LP Questionable Nate Sudfeld QB Illness DNP DNP DNP Questionable Taylor Decker OT Elbow DNP LP FP --- DeShon Elliott S Ankle DNP FP FP --- Frank Ragnow C Foot DNP LP FP --- D'Andre Swift RB Ankle LP FP FP --- Jamaal Williams RB Hand --- FP FP ---

Three players declared out for the Lions, but none are listed as starters. One starter that doesn’t look like he’s going to be available for Detroit in this one is Evan Brown, who is listed as their starter at right guard (with Awosika as his primary backup). We’ll be keeping a close eye on Okudah’s status. . .he played a pretty significant role in holding Justin Jefferson to just three catches and 14 yards the first time these teams met back in Week 3, so if he can’t go or is limited it would be to Minnesota’s benefit.

Will Harris, who is listed as the Lions’ starter at the nickel corner spot, was a late add to the injury report and didn’t practice on Friday.

Those are your final injury reports for the Lions and the Vikings as they head into their NFC North clash at Ford Field on Sunday. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this game for you as we get closer to kickoff.