Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday February 1, 2022

Around DN since the last Open Thread

wludford says All Signs are Pointing to Jim Harbaugh becoming the next Head Coach.

Mark has his Offseason Plan 2.0

The Vikings have completed their 2nd Interview with Raheem Morris

Jim Harbaugh is coming in for an interview Wednesday

The Vikings are brining back Patrick Graham for a 2nd interview

DeMeco Ryans has declined a 2nd interview with the Vikings

The Vikings have completed a 2nd interview with Kevin O’Connell

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: