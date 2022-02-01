Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Tuesday February 1, 2022

Around DN since the last Open Thread
wludford says All Signs are Pointing to Jim Harbaugh becoming the next Head Coach.
Mark has his Offseason Plan 2.0
The Vikings have completed their 2nd Interview with Raheem Morris
Jim Harbaugh is coming in for an interview Wednesday
The Vikings are brining back Patrick Graham for a 2nd interview
DeMeco Ryans has declined a 2nd interview with the Vikings
The Vikings have completed a 2nd interview with Kevin O’Connell
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
