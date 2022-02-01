Drafting clues and how KAM may have influenced the Cleveland Browns’ ’20 & ’21 drafts. Deshawn wants to dive into looking at the Browns’ draft over the last two years to see if we can glean any trends on how Kwesi Adofo-Mensah values and selects players. It is Monday and after an exciting and wild Championship Round, Tyler is in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, and Deshawn is fresh out of class. Both of them are here to discuss the future of the Minnesota Vikings. The guys will give a quick update on new head coaching developments, if any, before diving headfirst into the offseason talk. There were Vikings’ HC candidate coaches yesterday. Did you see anything from them that changed your opinion or reinforced who you want? We will also bring you a quick second Mock Draft of the 2022 offseason with Tyler focusing on some position groups. How will the board fall for the Minnesota Vikings? Tune in to find out on Mock Draft Mondays!

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

- Updates on HC interviews and rumors

- What did you think of the football on Sunday?

- Clue hunting in the last 2 Browns’ drafts.

- Does KAM show some tendencies?

- Firing up the mock draft machine

The 4 round mack draft version 2 results weren’t disappointing.

What do you think?

