Alex Boone Provides Insight on Jim Harbaugh

Former Vikings and 49ers guard Alex Boone was a guest on the SkorNorth Purple Daily show today and had a lot to say about his former coach, Jim Harbaugh, based on his time playing under him in San Francisco.

Boone played in San Francisco for Harbaugh’s entire 4-year tenure there, and passed along many insights that help square some of the different comments you hear about Harbaugh and his often quirky personality, how he got along with players, how he may work with Kirk Cousins, his problems with 49ers management, and many other things.

In general, Boone is very upbeat about Harbaugh, how he was able to turn around the 49ers, his coaching ability, and other things despite his quirky personality.

Well worth a listen.