Vikings complete second interview with Patrick Graham

After completing a pair of interviews on the West Coast on Monday, the management team of the Minnesota Vikings returned to the Twin Cities on Tuesday to conduct another one, as it appears the search for the tenth head coach in franchise history is wrapping up.

On Tuesday, the Vikings completed an interview with New York Giants’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham was not one of the eight candidates that the Vikings had interviewed prior to the hiring of new General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, but have spoken with him twice in the past week about potentially becoming Mike Zimmer’s successor.

Graham, as we’ve pointed out in previous posts, has been lauded by his players for his ability to craft defensive game plans. He got quite a bit out of a Giants’ defense that was pretty short on talent the past couple of seasons, and is likely going to be a head coach in the NFL sooner rather than later. Whether that happens with the Vikings or not remains to be seen.

That’s the latest on the head coaching search for the Minnesota Vikings. Things look to be wrapping up on the second interview front tomorrow, and we’ll be right here with any news that may come out of the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.