Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday February 10, 2022

Rumors running wild on the Defensive Coordinator position. The Vikings are interviewing the candidates while Kevin O’Connell is trying to win a Super Bowl. I am hoping he can win it and bring that confidence to Minneapolis.
Around the DN
Ed Donatell has emerged as a favorite for the DC Position writes Chris.
The Vikings have hired Ryan Grigson to a front office position.
The Norse Code podcast with Arif and James is out.
Vikings News from Other Sources
The Vikings Age has 5 Rams players that could follow Kevin O’Connell to the Vikings.
PurplePTSD says the Vikings Should be Calling the Saints to discuss a trade...eff the Saints
Media Selection of the Day
