Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday February 10, 2022

Rumors running wild on the Defensive Coordinator position. The Vikings are interviewing the candidates while Kevin O’Connell is trying to win a Super Bowl. I am hoping he can win it and bring that confidence to Minneapolis.

Around the DN

Ed Donatell has emerged as a favorite for the DC Position writes Chris.

The Vikings have hired Ryan Grigson to a front office position.

The Norse Code podcast with Arif and James is out.

Vikings News from Other Sources

The Vikings Age has 5 Rams players that could follow Kevin O’Connell to the Vikings.

PurplePTSD says the Vikings Should be Calling the Saints to discuss a trade...eff the Saints

Media Selection of the Day

