A Vikings Perspective with Chris Tomasson | Vikings Happy Hour

Since 2013, Chris Tomasson has been covering the Minnesota Vikings for the Pioneer Press. He joins the gang at the bar to discuss his Vikings’ perspective. He was on point asking some questions that would irritate Mike Zimmer. He sat down with Bud Grant at his garage sale. Chris has been there. He has researched the team and even written a book titled The Minnesota Vikings, All-Time All-Stars to add to his online beat reporting. What are his thoughts on what has happened over the years and the direction the team appears to be moving? Do you have questions for him? Grab your favorite beverage and join the conversation!

Discussion topics tonight:

Intro

Welcome Chris, plug his book

Thoughts on offseason thus

Thoughts on Kevin O’Connell

The Vikings coaches leaving

What do you think about the incoming coaches?

Justin Jefferson comments on Kirk Cousins

Anything else?

Maybe Super Bowl prediction?

You can purchase Chis’ book here.

