Vikings lose Andre Patterson to New York Giants

With a new coaching regime on the way for the Minnesota Vikings, the few coaches that were left from Mike Zimmer’s staff are being poached away. Today, the team lost what might have been the most highly-regarded member of the last coaching staff.

Numerous sources have reported that co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Andre Patterson has signed on to join Brian Daboll’s staff with the New York Giants.

Patterson arrived in Minnesota at the same time as Zimmer did, joining the team in 2014. Prior to that, he had spent some years coaching in the college ranks, and was the defensive line coach at Florida International prior to joining the Vikings.

Patterson was the defensive line coach from 2014 to 2019, and prior to the 2020 season was promoted to the role of co-defensive coordinator as well as retaining his defensive line coach duties.

Since he came to the team, Patterson has been credited with the development of star defensive end Danielle Hunter, among others. He has been regarded as one of the best defensive line coaches in the league for some time, and will no doubt have an immediate impact on a Giants’ defense that has had its issues up front in recent years.

Best of luck to Andre Patterson in his new position. . .except, of course, for when the Giants meet the Vikings.