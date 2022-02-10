Report: Jared Allen will not be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is going to be announced in a few hours, and it sounds like a prominent part of recent Minnesota Vikings history is going to have to hope that his third time is the charm.

Defensive end Jared Allen, who was one of the fifteen finalists for enshrinement in Canton this year, will reportedly not be a part of this year’s class, according to reports. This is Allen’s second year of eligibility, and the second year he made the final fifteen.

Allen played six seasons in the National Football League, spending half of those six seasons with Minnesota. He started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, but was traded to the Vikings in 2008 in exchange for a first-round pick and a pair of third-round picks. Allen was outstanding during his time in Minnesota, garnering four Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro nods during that time. He also nearly set the single-season sack record in the Vikings’ dismal 2011 season, collecting 22 sacks that year.

Allen left the Vikings following the 2013 season, and played for both the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers after his departure. He officially hung up his cleats after the 2015 season.

There’s really no doubt that Jared Allen is going to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday. Unfortunately for him, and for those of us that are big fans of his, his enshrinement in Canton is (apparently) going to have to wait at least one more year.