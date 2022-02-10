Minnesota Vikings Coaching Staff Tracker

With the Super Bowl nearly upon us, the Minnesota Vikings will be able to start making some of their coaching hires official. We want everyone to know who’s who on the new coaching staff, so we’ll be tracking all of the stories for you right here and slotting people into the proper places. We’ll keep this updated as new names are added. The listing is based on what the Vikings currently have on the coaches section of their website.

Head Coach

Mike Zimmer ——> Kevin O’Connell

Offense

Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak ——>

Quarterbacks: Andrew Janocko ——>

Running Backs: Kennedy Polamalu ——>

Wide Receivers: Keenan McCardell (being retained)

Tight Ends: Brian Pariani

Offensive Line: Phil Rauscher ——> Chris Kuper

Assistant Offensive Line: Ben Steele ——>

Senior Offensive Advisor: Rick Dennison ——>

Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Receivers: Christian Jones ——>

Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Running Backs: A.C. Patterson ——>

Defense

Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson/Adam Zimmer ——> Ed Donatell

Defensive Line: Andre Patterson ——>

Linebackers: Adam Zimmer ——>

Defensive Backs: Karl Scott ——>

Senior Defensive Assistant: Paul Guenther ——>

Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Imarjaye Albury ——>

Assistant Defensive Backs: Roy Anderson ——>

Defensive Quality Control/Assistant Linebackers: Sam Siefkes ——>

Special Teams

Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken ——>

Coaching Moves

That’s what we’ve got for you as of now, folks. Again, as we get news of more hirings, we’ll have it here for you as soon as we can.