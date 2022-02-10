Minnesota Vikings Coaching Staff Tracker

With the Super Bowl nearly upon us, the Minnesota Vikings will be able to start making some of their coaching hires official. We want everyone to know who’s who on the new coaching staff, so we’ll be tracking all of the stories for you right here and slotting people into the proper places. We’ll keep this updated as new names are added. The listing is based on what the Vikings currently have on the coaches section of their website.
Head Coach
- Mike Zimmer ——> Kevin O’Connell
Offense
- Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak ——>
- Quarterbacks: Andrew Janocko ——>
- Running Backs: Kennedy Polamalu ——>
- Wide Receivers: Keenan McCardell (being retained)
- Tight Ends: Brian Pariani
- Offensive Line: Phil Rauscher ——> Chris Kuper
- Assistant Offensive Line: Ben Steele ——>
- Senior Offensive Advisor: Rick Dennison ——>
- Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Receivers: Christian Jones ——>
- Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Running Backs: A.C. Patterson ——>
Defense
- Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson/Adam Zimmer ——> Ed Donatell
- Defensive Line: Andre Patterson ——>
- Linebackers: Adam Zimmer ——>
- Defensive Backs: Karl Scott ——>
- Senior Defensive Assistant: Paul Guenther ——>
- Assistant Defensive Line Coach: Imarjaye Albury ——>
- Assistant Defensive Backs: Roy Anderson ——>
- Defensive Quality Control/Assistant Linebackers: Sam Siefkes ——>
Special Teams
- Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken ——>
Coaching Moves
- On 2 February, the Vikings decided that current Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell would be the tenth head coach in team history.
- The day after the team made that decision, the Vikings lost three members of the previous coaching staff to new teams. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak agreed to be the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko moved on to the same job with the Chicago Bears, and special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken agreed to become the special teams coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.
- When they’re able to start making hires official, the Vikings are expected to make former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell their new defensive coordinator.
- Long-time defensive line coach Andre Patterson, who was also the team’s co-defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, has left to join the New York Giants as their defensive line coach.
- The Vikings also appear to know who they want as their offensive line coach, as they will reportedly hire current Denver Broncos assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper to serve in that capacity under O’Connell.
- Keenan McCardell, who played a big role in the development of the team’s wide receivers this past season, will reportedly be retained as the wide receivers coach by Kevin O’Connell.
That’s what we’ve got for you as of now, folks. Again, as we get news of more hirings, we’ll have it here for you as soon as we can.