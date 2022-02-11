Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday February 11, 2022

Around the DN

The Vikings will make the hire of Ed Donatell official next week

Co-DC Andre Patterson is going to the New York Giants to be their DL Coach.

Jared Allen got robbed again and didn’t get into the Hall of Fame

It’s Time for Prop Bets says Chris

Chris Kruper is likely to be hired as the OL Coach

Keenen McCardell is coming back as WR coach

News from Other Sources

Brooks Koepka thinks Adam Thielen could play professional golf...not a bad retirement plan

Justin Jefferson talks about Kirk Cousins’ future on Zone Coverage

Adrian Peterson was on with the Dan Le Batard Show

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: