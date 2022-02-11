Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday February 11, 2022

Around the DN
The Vikings will make the hire of Ed Donatell official next week
Co-DC Andre Patterson is going to the New York Giants to be their DL Coach.
Jared Allen got robbed again and didn’t get into the Hall of Fame
It’s Time for Prop Bets says Chris
Chris Kruper is likely to be hired as the OL Coach
Keenen McCardell is coming back as WR coach
News from Other Sources
Brooks Koepka thinks Adam Thielen could play professional golf...not a bad retirement plan
Justin Jefferson talks about Kirk Cousins’ future on Zone Coverage
Adrian Peterson was on with the Dan Le Batard Show
Media Selection of the Day
