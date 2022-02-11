 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday February 11, 2022

By GA Skol
/ new
WM Phoenix Open - Preview Day Three Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Around the DN

The Vikings will make the hire of Ed Donatell official next week

Co-DC Andre Patterson is going to the New York Giants to be their DL Coach.

Jared Allen got robbed again and didn’t get into the Hall of Fame

It’s Time for Prop Bets says Chris

Chris Kruper is likely to be hired as the OL Coach

Keenen McCardell is coming back as WR coach

News from Other Sources

Brooks Koepka thinks Adam Thielen could play professional golf...not a bad retirement plan

Justin Jefferson talks about Kirk Cousins’ future on Zone Coverage

Adrian Peterson was on with the Dan Le Batard Show

Media Selection of the Day

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...