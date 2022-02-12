Super Bowl LVI: WHO YA GOT?!

The big game is tomorrow, ladies and gentlemen, and the guys that power the best. . .and your favorite. . .Minnesota Vikings website are here to make their final selections of the season.

We had a bit of a mixed bag in the Conference Championship round. Four of the five of us got half of the Super Bowl matchup correct. . .sorry, Warren. Yours truly was the only one that was correct on the Bengals winning the AFC Championship Game, while Eric, Ed, and GA Skol all hit on the Rams beating the Niners to win the NFC.

So, who do we have taking the big silver trophy home tomorrow? Four of our five selectors have weighed in, and as it stands right now we’ve got a split. Remember, these picks are subject to change right up until kickoff, and the lines might shift a little bit. For the latest on all your betting needs, you can check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As it stands right now, Chris and Eric are predicting new Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell to head to the Twin Cities with a Super Bowl championship on his resume. Ed and GA Skol, on the other hand, see the Bengals pulling off what might be considered an upset and capturing their first Super Bowl title. We’re all expecting some offensive fireworks in this one, as we’ve all taken the “over” 48.5 points for the total. Warren will break the tie when he gets his picks punched into the Tallysight system.

Personally, I think this is going to end up being relatively close, but the Rams are just going to be a little too much when it’s all said and done. The interior of the Cincinnati offensive line has been awful, and with Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player Aaron Donald. . .at least, that’s my projection. . .across the trenches from them, it’s going to make life miserable for Joe Burrow and company. Sure, Burrow and his playmakers will get theirs, but so will Matthew Stafford and his playmakers, and I just don’t think Cincy’s defense has the ability to get stops that the Rams’ defense does. I’ll call it 31-24, Rams.

In addition, just for fun. . .because I’m certainly not going to break down every one of these. . .the folks from Tallysight put some props into the system for people to do picks for. A few of us have jumped into the pool. . .if Eric or GA Skol want to jump in later, their picks will show up here.

What do you think, ladies and gentlemen? Who do you see taking home the Lombardi Trophy tomorrow night?