Deshea Townsend changes his mind, now heading to Jacksonville

On Friday, it sounded like the Minnesota Vikings had decided on a brand new secondary coach. Less than 48 hours later, the position is now open again.

Deshea Townsend, a two-time Super Bowl champion as a player, changes his mind. Will not join #Vikings as defensive backs coach but instead will join Jacksonville as an assistant where it is said he will have a "bigger role." https://t.co/X58TleJGkH — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 13, 2022

Deshea Townsend, who was reportedly heading to Minnesota to coach the secondary under incoming head coach Kevin O’Connell, has changed his mind and will now be heading to join Doug Pederson’s staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No word as to what would have made Townsend change direction, other than Tomasson’s reporting that he will have a “bigger role” with the Jaguars than he was apparently expecting in Minnesota.

Townsend would have made a nice addition to the Vikings’ coaching staff, given his level of experience as both a player and a coach and the work he did with the secondary in Chicago over the past few years, but now the Vikings will have to change course.

Once the Vikings come up with a secondary coach to replace the departing Karl Scott, we will have it for you right here. In the meantime, you can use our coaching staff tracker to update yourself on all the moves that have happened so far as the new regime comes into focus.