Super Bowl LVI Discussion

We’re half an hour away from game time in Los Angeles, folks, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will kick things off in Super Bowl LVI.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Date and Time: Sunday, 13 February 2022, 5:30 PM Central time

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Television Coverage: NBC. . .literally everywhere, including KARE-11 in the Twin Cities, AFN Sports for anyone overseas with access

Radio Coverage: Sports radio stations everywhere, SiriusXM Channel 88 (Westwood One), 225 (Bengals), 226 (Rams), 227 (Spanish language broadcast)

Streaming: NBC Sports, Peacock

Line: Rams -4.5, Over/Under 48.5

Chris’ Prediction: Rams 31, Bengals 24

Know the Foes: Cincy Jungle, Turf Show Times

I don’t anticipate needing more than one open thread for this one, but if we do get a huge number of comments I can always start a second one.

With that, let’s get ready for the final meaningful football game for seven months. Whether you’re here to talk about the game, the commercials, the halftime show, or whatever the case might be, we hope that you enjoy tonight’s game and that we fans of the Minnesota Vikings can move forward with a new regime officially in place starting tomorrow.