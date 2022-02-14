Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 14 February 2022

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your first Open Thread for what is, officially, the offseason for the Minnesota Vikings (and the 31 other teams that don’t matter as much). As we know, the Super Bowl was yesterday, and new Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell is heading to Minnesota with a Super Bowl championship in his pocket as the Los Angeles Rams held off the Cincinnati Bengals by a final score of 23-20.

O’Connell’s hiring will become official sometime this week, I would assume. Once we have an idea of when exactly it will happen, we’ll be all over it.

In other Vikings-related news from yesterday:

Here’s your media selection for today, especially for those of you that celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: