The Kirk Cousin Expense | Vikings Daily SITREP

The Minnesota Vikings have a key decision looming. This weekend we saw a tweet by Tom Pelissero about extending Kirk Cousins. The Kirk Course expense will be costly with his $45M salary. The options are three; first to trade him and owe him at least his $10M bonus money, second is to give him an extension and push a lot of the bonus money costs into the future but never getting a break, and the third and most wasteful, pay him his $45M this season playing out his contract and making a decision after that. Jonas has some valid points on this. The QB carousel is spinning up and there are rumors of trades and movement everywhere. Are there teams that would want Cousins? Yes. Will the Vikings? Some tweets say so. Only Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell know right now.

