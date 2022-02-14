Vikings hiring Brian Angelichio as tight ends coach/passing game coordinator

Another new member of the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff appears to be in place for whenever the team makes the hiring of Super Bowl champion offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell official this week.

According to numerous reports, the Vikings are hiring Brian Angelichio to be their new tight ends coach, replacing Brian Pariani.

Angelichio has been coaching tight ends in the NFL since 2012 when he joined the staff of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also made stops with the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Washington, and most recently with the Carolina Panthers. He’s been in Carolina for the past two seasons.

Because Angelichio was the tight ends coach with the Panthers, it appears that the Vikings have added the title of passing game coordinator to his position to give him a bit of a bump in status. I’m not going to pretend to know a whole lot about Brian Angelichio or his body of work at this point. Hopefully he’ll be another successful member of the new regime with the Vikings going forward.