Super Bowl Takeaways | Mock Draft Mondays

With the Super Bowl having been played yesterday, every team is officially in the offseason! Every year, there are takeaways from the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, that each team can extrapolate and utilize moving forward. On tonight’s show, Tyler Forness and producer Dave are planning to look at the major themes from the game. They are also planning to do a quick three-round mock draft to showcase some of the talent in this class. Strap in for another episode of Mock Draft Mondays!

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

- What did we learn from the Super Bowl that can be applied to the Minnesota Vikings?

- What players do the Vikings have on the roster that could fit into Kevin O’Connell’s vision for the team?

- How will Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s “analytics” play into the draft?

- A look at important dates between now and the draft.

- Firing up the mock draft machine for version 4.

