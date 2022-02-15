Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 15 February 2022

Good morning. The Senior Bowl is on March 1, 2022 so we have two weeks to brush up on players we like.

Here is a list of prospects by position ...

https://www.nfl.com/news/2022-nfl-scouting-combine-invited-prospects-by-position

I will be watching linebackers, cornerbacks, wide receivers, and center/guard types mainly.

Here is one list of snubs ...

https://thedraftnetwork.com/articles/2022-nfl-combine-roster-snubs

Draft stuff ...

https://www.pff.com/news/draft-2022-nfl-draft-early-late-round-fits-32-nfl-teams-biggest-needs#MIN

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/draft/news/2022-nfl-mock-draft-vikings-trade-up-select-qb-to-learn-behind-kirk-cousins-two-other-qbs-go-in-top-11/

https://thevikingage.com/2022/02/08/minnesota-vikings-2022-nfl-draft-senior-bowl-mock-draft/

https://eatdrinkandsleepfootball.com/draft/nfl/mock-draft-roundup/minnesota-vikings/

https://www.drafttek.com/2022-NFL-Draft-Team-Pages/Vikings-Draft-Page.asp

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: