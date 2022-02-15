Vikings to introduce Kevin O’Connell as head coach on Thursday

It was less than 48 hours ago that Kevin O’Connell was standing on the sidelines of SoFi Stadium, helping to guide the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The speculation for a couple of weeks is that our Minnesota Vikings would be making O’Connell their new head coach after the Super Bowl had concluded, but the lack of movement on that front over the past couple of days has caused a bit of a panic on social media.

Or should I say, “had caused.”

Vikings are planning to introduce Rams’ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach on Thursday, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2022

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Vikings will officially be announcing O’Connell as the tenth head coach in franchise history on Thursday.

This makes sense. . .the Rams’ Super Bowl victory parade is going to be taking place on Wednesday, and O’Connell would certainly be a participant in that. After the parade is over, he can head to Minnesota for his introductory press conference so that the new era of Vikings’ football can get underway.

Our short, regionally-specific nightmare is over, ladies and gentlemen. Kevin O’Connell will not be leaving the Minnesota Vikings at the proverbial altar after all. Probably a good thing. . .all these prospective coaching hires would have looked a bit silly if he had, eh?