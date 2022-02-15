 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Vikings to introduce Kevin O’Connell as head coach on Thursday

Our short, regional nightmare is over

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

It was less than 48 hours ago that Kevin O’Connell was standing on the sidelines of SoFi Stadium, helping to guide the Los Angeles Rams to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The speculation for a couple of weeks is that our Minnesota Vikings would be making O’Connell their new head coach after the Super Bowl had concluded, but the lack of movement on that front over the past couple of days has caused a bit of a panic on social media.

Or should I say, “had caused.”

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Vikings will officially be announcing O’Connell as the tenth head coach in franchise history on Thursday.

This makes sense. . .the Rams’ Super Bowl victory parade is going to be taking place on Wednesday, and O’Connell would certainly be a participant in that. After the parade is over, he can head to Minnesota for his introductory press conference so that the new era of Vikings’ football can get underway.

Our short, regionally-specific nightmare is over, ladies and gentlemen. Kevin O’Connell will not be leaving the Minnesota Vikings at the proverbial altar after all. Probably a good thing. . .all these prospective coaching hires would have looked a bit silly if he had, eh?

In This Stream

Minnesota Vikings Coaching Staff Tracker

View all 11 stories

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...