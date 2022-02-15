Vikings to interview Rams’ RB coach Thomas Brown for OC position

Now that we’ve established that Kevin O’Connell is really, really, for real going to be the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. . .really. . .the next-biggest position to fill on the coaching staff is the offensive coordinator’s spot. From the sounds of it, there’s at least a chance that O’Connell will be bringing someone that he’s quite familiar with to do the job.

Rams’ RB coach Thomas Brown will be interviewing with the Vikings for their offensive coordinator job, per source. Brown worked closely in LA with soon-to-be Vikings’ HC Kevin O’Connell. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2022

The Vikings will be interview Thomas Brown, who currently serves as the running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams, for their offensive coordinator position.

Brown, who is also a candidate to take the job that O’Connell is vacating with the new Super Bowl champs, played running back in the NFL for a brief period. He was a sixth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons out of Georgia in the 2008 NFL Draft and was on their practice squad for a year before moving on to the Cleveland Browns for two seasons.

Following his playing career, he had several stops around the college ranks coaching running backs, including stints at Wisconsin, Georgia, and Miami (FL) among others. He got to the NFL in that capacity with the Rams in 2020 and has been there for the past two seasons.

Brown is viewed as a rising young star in the coaching ranks, as he’ll turn 36 in May. He got an interview for the head coaching spot with the Miami Dolphins, but they ultimately decided to hire former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to lead their team on the field instead.

We’ll see if Brown continues to work with O’Connell and make the move to the Twin Cities with him. From the sounds of it, he’d be quite an impressive get as the offensive coordinator for the new era of Vikings football.