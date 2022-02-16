Kevin O’Connell No Worries | CTP’s In The Huddle

Do the Minnesota Vikings have their head coach? A tweet concerning a Thursday press event had people in doubt. No worries though, OC Kevin O’Connell of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams will be in town Thursday to sign his contract and finally be officially announced. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen some tweets of the coaching staff is selected. The defense will be run by veteran DC Ed Donatell, which has people wondering if the Vikings will move to the 3-4. Matt Fries of Kindred Skols will join Jayson Brown and Myles Gorham to talk about him and the rest of their known selections. It will be different to see a 3-4 base since we haven’t seen it since 1985 on your Vikings. It may be the base, but don’t expect to see it very often; more likely, the Vikes will play a hybrid scheme. Is the team built for that? We’ll find out.

Join the conversation!

Agenda:

- Super Bowl reaction

- KOC

- Ed Donatell

- The rest of the new staff

- Shift to 3-4?

Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket Network’s and @DailyNorman’s “In The Huddle” show with host Jason Brown @brownjayson, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Matt Fries @FriesFootball. Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare joins us from the truck.