Vikings make nine assistant coach hires official

It is officially the first day of the Kevin O’Connell era for the Minnesota Vikings, and the team has officially announced the hirings of nine assistant coaches on his coaching staff.

We got to most of these as a part of our Coaching Staff tracker that we’ve had posted for a week or so, but there are a few we didn’t get to. Here is the full list of coaches that the Vikings officially hired this Thursday along with O’Connell.

Defensive Coordinator - Ed Donatell

Assistant Head Coach - Mike Pettine

Running Backs Coach/Run Game Coordinator - Curtis Modkins

Tight Ends Coach/Passing Game Coordinator - Brian Angelichio

Offensive Line Coach - Chris Kuper

Assistant Offensive Line Coach - Justin Rascati

Quarterbacks Coach - Chris O’Hara

Assistant Quarterbacks Coach - Jerrod Johnson

Defensive Line Coach - Chris Rumph

As we mentioned earlier this week, the Vikings will be interviewing Los Angeles Rams’ running backs coach Thomas Brown for the offensive coordinator position in the very near future. The Vikings also need to find a Special Teams Coordinator, a Linebackers Coach, and a Secondary/Defensive Backs Coach.

The new coaching staff is rounding into shape, which will give us our start on what looks to be a very interesting offseason for our favorite team. As more news comes in, we will have it all for you right here.