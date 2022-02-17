WATCH: Minnesota Vikings introduce Kevin O’Connell as head coach

It’s officially official, ladies and gentlemen. The Minnesota Vikings are making former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell the tenth head coach in franchise history, and they are introducing him at a press conference today.

You can watch the embedded video below both as it’s going on live and after the press conference concludes. I’m a little late in getting to it myself. . .it started about 20 minutes ago as I type this. . .but I’ll certainly be catching up on things later.

Thanks to the Vikings for making this video available via their FaceBook page. It’s probably on YouTube, too, but that would probably get us the whole “you have to watch this on YouTube” warning that we all love so much, so we’ll just cut that part out.

If you’re watching the press conference live or if you’re watching it later, feel free to leave your impressions of the new head coach in the comments section and let us know what you think.

Congratulations to Kevin O’Connell on officially becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Here’s hoping that the new era will be nothing short of a raging success.