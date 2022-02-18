Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 February 2022

Hey, everyone! It’s officially Friday, and the Open Thread is up and running on time. Woo hoo!

Yesterday, our Minnesota Vikings made it official by formally introducing Kevin O’Connell as the tenth head coach in franchise history. You can watch his introductory press conference right here, as he addressed the Twin Cities media for about 40 minutes or so alongside Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

In addition to O’Connell, the Vikings also finalized the hirings of nine members of his coaching staff yesterday, including Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell. The interviews for the Offensive Coordinator job will be happening starting today, so hopefully all of the spots on the staff will be filled sooner rather than later.

For today’s media selection, I’m not actually “mad” or anything like that. I just love the hell out of this scene.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: