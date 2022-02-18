Wyatt Davis is looking for a fresh start with the new regime

When the Minnesota Vikings selected Wyatt Davis in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, a lot of people were pretty darn excited about it and assumed that he would slot into one of the starting guard spots because. . .well, the interior offensive line for this team has been a mess for a pretty long time now. What better way to fix it than by stealing a guy that was a two-time All-American at THE. . .dramatic pause. . .Ohio State University and a guy that nobody thought would make it to the third round?

Well, the Vikings apparently didn’t see it that way, as Davis was active for just six games all year and didn’t play a single snap on offense. Why? Nobody seems to know. The reasoning that came out ranged from Davis being overweight and out-of-shape to Mike Zimmer just not wanting to play him. We’ll likely never know for sure.

However, it sounds like Davis is quite happy to be seeing a new regime come in for the purple and it appears that he’s getting ready for 2022 already.

#Vikings G Wyatt Davis on Kevin O'Connell: "Obviously, I’m excited. I’m excited to get to know him. With all the changes that have been made, obviously it was done for a reason, to help propel us and take that next step... So I’m looking forward to being able to get to meet him." — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 16, 2022

When asked by Chris Tomasson, Davis said that he was looking forward to meeting new Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell and that he was excited about the changes that had been made.

If you need proof that he’s pretty hyped and ready to go, Tomasson reports in his story in the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Davis is going to be spending a month in Dallas working with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather, who runs his own offensive line academy and has helped a lot of current and former NFL offensive linemen find their way to greatness.

Maybe 2022 will be the year that Wyatt Davis grabs one of the starting guard spots and locks on to it for the long term. If it isn’t, it sure doesn’t sound like it’ll be because he didn’t work his tail off for it.