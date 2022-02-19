 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 February 2022

Saturday Love!

By MarkSP18
The weekend is here! Your Open Thread is here for you to discuss almost everything you desire.

The Vikings new coaches press transcript is here. You may read the tea leaves any way you want. I try not to do that too much because they can change their minds.

Wyatt Davis is excited and is going to be spending a month with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather, who runs his own offensive line academy, to get back to where he should be after an impressive career at Ohio State.

Our QB, is “rumored” to not have any intentions of taking a pay cut according to some folks who gathered this information from somewhere.

Another tweet suggests the extension could be $40M or more ...

I do not really blame him for not taking any kind of pay cut and I think it will just come down to the agreement on his market value.

Mock Drafts

And last but not least ...

Media Selection

