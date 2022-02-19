Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 February 2022

The weekend is here! Your Open Thread is here for you to discuss almost everything you desire.

The Vikings new coaches press transcript is here. You may read the tea leaves any way you want. I try not to do that too much because they can change their minds.

Wyatt Davis is excited and is going to be spending a month with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather, who runs his own offensive line academy, to get back to where he should be after an impressive career at Ohio State.

Our QB, is “rumored” to not have any intentions of taking a pay cut according to some folks who gathered this information from somewhere.

Kirk Cousins has zero intention of taking a pay cut, sources says. I’m told an extension could pay Cousins, 33, around $40M per year. #Vikings — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 18, 2022

Another tweet suggests the extension could be $40M or more ...

https://twitter.com/jpafootball/status/1494867513133477889

Report: An extension for #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins could pay him over $40 million per year, per @Schultz_Report — JPA Football (@jpafootball) February 19, 2022

I do not really blame him for not taking any kind of pay cut and I think it will just come down to the agreement on his market value.

