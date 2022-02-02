CTP’s In The Huddle - Jim Harbaugh & the Final 4

The Minnesota Vikings have narrowed their head coach search down to John Harbaugh and three other guys. The other guys? They have completed their second interviews with OC Kevin O’Connell and DC Raheem Morris of the Super Bowl bound Los Angeles Rams on Monday. DC Patrick Graham of the New York Giants had his 9 hour-long interview on Tuesday. Then as reported, the Vikings will fly in Michigan University’s head coach, John Harbaugh in on Wednesday. The new head coach decision will come soon after. That makes for the final 4. Some questions come to mind though. What is the extent of GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s influence? Is he all-in on any, some, or all of these candidates? Is he a John Harbaugh fan? He was with the San Francisco 49ers during the last two years he was there. He witnessed what all transpired to have Harbaugh leave. Did he feel Jim was at fault or Trent Baalke? Are Mark and Zygi Wilf driving this decision? We know they are the ones hiring the HC with Kwesi’s input. Do they see the possibility of hiring Harbaugh as the big splash they are looking for? It is a win for business and will have everyone talking and putting the Vikings back in the forefront of NFL talk throughout the offseason. It will have us and the fans buzzing too. What do you think of Jim Harbaugh becoming the next Vikings head coach? If indeed, that happens. Join the conversation!

Agenda:

- The final 4

- Head coach second interview updates

- Judd Zulgad report on SKOR North

- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah-Mensah in the process?

- The Wilf influence?

