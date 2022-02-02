Report: Kevin O’Connell to be next Vikings head coach

With Jim Harbaugh having decided that he’s returning to the University of Michigan, the Minnesota Vikings have made a decision on their next head coach.

Numerous sources are reporting that the Vikings have decided on Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to be the tenth head coach in franchise history.

O’Connell had his first interview with the team during the week of the Divisional Playoffs, and had his second interview with the team on Monday in Los Angeles.

Because of the rules that the National Football League has when it comes to coaching hires, the team can’t officially name O’Connell as their head coach until after the Super Bowl concludes. However, there are reports saying that they have gone so far as to tell the other two candidates. . .Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. . .that they were no longer in the running for the job, meaning the job is going to be O’Connell’s.

What do you think of the prospect of Kevin O’Connell as the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, ladies and gentlemen?