Vikings Report talks Harbaugh and O’Connell LIVE

Well, that certainly took a turn, didn’t it?

After spending all day on Harbaugh Watch in the anticipation that the Minnesota Vikings would be naming their new head coach, it turns out that Jim Harbaugh didn’t want the job after all and the Vikings have turned their attention to Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

