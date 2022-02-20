Vikings Welcome Coach! | Two Old Bloggers

Your Minnesota Vikings are two days from the hoopla at Egan welcoming Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach. He spoke well at his opening press conference and we look forward as a fanbase to the good times ahead. “Now, get to work!” yelled the crusty old sergeant. The staff is coming together and player evaluations starting in the run-up to free agency, and there will be the NFL Combine to attend. Hopefully, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach O’Connell will do better than Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer at identifying the right talent and developing it. It will be key to building the competitive team that we and Mark Wilf want. The question will be, will they?

Then our deep thoughts and deep dive into the position groups take us to the tight ends. How will Kevin use them? Are there any clues from his past? Irv Smith Jr will be back after a season-ending injury, and Tyler Conklin will probably walk for starter money somewhere else in the league. What does that leave the team with? We’ll dig into it.

Two Old Bloggers are comprised of Dave and Darren, who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago. They will talk over issues and events in the offseason, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman 2OB commentary and interaction show!

