Report: Vikings expected to hire Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

With all of the coach hirings that the Minnesota Vikings have done over the past few days, the team still had an opening at the offensive coordinator spot. Tonight, it appears that they’ve made a decision about that job, and it’s someone that new head coach Kevin O’Connell is very familiar with.

Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network is reporting that the Vikings are expected to hire Rams’ tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Wes Phillips to be their new offensive coordinator.

Phillips comes from a pretty successful lineage of NFL coaches. His grandfather was Bum Phillips, who served as head coach for both the Houston Oilers and the New Orleans Saints from the mid-70s into the mid-80s. His father is longtime NFL coach and coordinator Wade Phillips, who has had three NFL head coaching stops with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys, along with being a defensive coordinator in numerous places around the league.

Wes Phillips’ calling card, however, is on the offensive side of the ball. After a college career playing quarterback at Texas-El Paso and a brief stint in Arena Football, Phillips the Younger got into the NFL coaching ranks with the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. He was with the Cowboys through the 2013 season, and then served as the tight ends coach in Washington from 2014 to 2018. He then joined the Rams in 2019, on a staff where his father was the offensive coordinator, as the tight ends coach, adding the passing game coordinator title to his business card this past season.

The Vikings also interviewed Rams’ running backs coach Thomas Brown and Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach Chris Beatty for the position. However, Wilson’s report seems to imply that Phillips is the leader in the clubhouse as things stand right now.

If and when the Vikings make their offensive coordinator hire, or any of their other hires, official, we will bring that news to you here as soon as possible.