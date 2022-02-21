Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 February 2022

Happy President’s Day, everyone! And welcome back to another week here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings’ website.
- Over the weekend, the Vikings decided that they were going to hire Wes Phillips, son of Wade, grandson of Bum, and tight ends coach of the Los Angeles Rams, to be their new offensive coordinator.
- The team had interviewed Los Angeles Chargers’ receivers coach Chris Beatty for the job before deciding on Phillips.
- Mark has yet another offseason plan for our favorite football team. Check it out!
Your media selection for this President’s Day.
