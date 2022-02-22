Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 February 2022

The Vikings are hiring Matt Daniels as special teams coordinator.
The team also officially announced five new coach signings which includes Daniels and Wes Phillips.
I do not have much insights into the new coaches’ philosophies or what they will bring to the job besides their obvious experiences and qualifications.
There is plenty to discuss this offseason until decisions are made. The team could be in discussions about trades and ultimately may not make a move if it is not beneficial. They’ll have to find other ways to skin that cat.
