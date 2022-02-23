Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 23 February 2022

The new Spring football league called the United States Football League held it’s draft last night.

The results of the first 12 rounds of the draft are here. They will hold the remaining 23 rounds today.

Sadly, I failed to provide you with a mock for this league. I’d like to apologize but you’ll get nothing and you’ll like it.

Many of you will be pleased that the soon to be DN HOFer Kyle Sloter was picked 8th in round 1. How he did not go 1st overall instead of Shea Patterson is a mystery.

There is not much Vikings news to report but there is plenty of speculation about the wonder boy.

Desmond Ridder is probably my favorite QB in this class but I do like Pickett and Strong.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10021437-desmond-ridder-nfl-draft-2022-scouting-report-for-cincinnati-qb

https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati/football/analyst-praises-desmond-ridder-top-quarterback-2022-nfl-draft

https://steelersdepot.com/2022/02/2022-nfl-draft-player-profiles-cincinnati-qb-desmond-ridder/

https://www.pff.com/news/draft-desmond-ridder-qb1-2022-nfl-draft

Media Selection

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: