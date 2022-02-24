Justin Jefferson has taken the league by storm in his first two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, turning heads and breaking records with every catch, especially when punctuated by his signature “Griddy” touchdown celebration. Jefferson has already amassed almost 200 receptions, over 3,000 yards, 17 scores, and even two pass completions all before his 23rd birthday. The sky’s the limit for the star wideout.

But as everyone knows, you haven’t truly made it until you have your picture on a box of breakfast cereal. As of today, Jefferson has now achieved that lofty milestone.

The gold standard of athletes featured on cereal boxes used to be getting your picture on a box of Wheaties. While there have been some iconic boxes with the signature orange Wheaties backdrop over the years, I gotta be honest: the cereal itself wasn’t my favorite offering from Minnesota-based General Mills. Growing up, I was much more into Honey Nut Cheerios, Lucky Charms, the monster cereals (Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Count Chocula, etc.), and of course, Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Jefferson’s collaboration with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is aptly called Griddy Toast Crunch after his iconic touchdown dance. The box features Jefferson transformed into a “Cinnamoji”, with the Cinnamon Toast Crunch you know and love inside.

You can get your own box of Griddy Toast Crunch exclusively online at CinnamonToastCrunch.com starting today, but only while supplies last.

(Thanks to the folks at Cinnamon Toast Crunch for sending me my very own box of Griddy Toast Crunch on Tuesday, complete with incredible packaging and matching swag.)