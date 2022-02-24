Norse Code Podcast Episode 417: Platitudes and Slogans

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- Here’s the Kirk Cousins/Matthew Stafford story I wrote
- And the cap analysis story we referenced on the podcast
- As well as the deep dive into the Kevin O’Connell offense
- PFF has a short piece on positional value that helped inform my answer to that question
- Justin Jefferson will try his hand at NFTs
- Justis’ tweet on Panchakarma cleanses and also here’s some more on the subject
- Here is the Transgender Education Network of Texas and ACLUTx
